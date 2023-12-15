Amid Debate On Period Leave, Mama Earth Founder Suggests 'Better Solution'

Ghazal Alagh said fighting for period leave might set back the hard-earned equality.

Beauty brand Mama Earth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh has joined the debate over menstrual leave, which has become the talk of the town after Union Minister Smriti Irani brought up the issue in the Parliament.

Ms Alagh, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), suggests a "better solution" instead of giving women paid period leave.

The 35-year-old said that for centuries women have fought for their rights and equal opportunities and now fighting for period leave might set back the hard-earned equality.

We have fought for centuries for equal opportunities & women's rights and now, fighting for period leave might set back the hard-earned equality.



Imagine employers factoring in 12-24 fewer working days for female candidates.



A better solution? Supporting work from home for... — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) December 14, 2023

The debate started last week when Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, while responding to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, told the Lok Sabha that there is "no proposal under the consideration of the government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces".

The issue came up again on Wednesday when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha posed a question on the menstrual hygiene policy in the upper house. He asked if the government was taking any measures to make it compulsory for employers to provide menstrual leave.

In response, Ms Irani said, "As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it's a natural part of women's life journey... We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation."

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders, Ms Irani informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.