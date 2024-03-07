Smriti Irani Announces Grants From Nirbhaya Fund For Delhi University's Women's Hostels

5,000 female students from various institutions of Delhi University participated in the event. (File)

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Thursday announced a grant from the Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels at Delhi University, according to a statement.

Smriti Irani announced while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave here at Delhi University north campus.

On-demand of several female students on occasion, the minister for women and child development and minority affairs announced that funds from the Nirbhaya Fund will be granted for the development and upkeep of the women's hostels, the university statement said.

DU organized the Nari Shakti conclave in view of International Women's Day on March 8.

While congratulating the women present during the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in Parliament, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said India is performing brilliantly in space and IT, and more than 33 percent women are participating in these.

About 5,000 female students from various institutions of Delhi University participated in the event.

