Smart TV, Projector, Wearables: Rajya Sabha MPs To Get Latest Gadgets

Members of the Rajya Sabha will now get the latest gadgets to enable them to discharge their functions/duties. The Rajya Sabha MPs are entitled to get smart TVs, smart projectors, wearables and other gadgets.

The decision was made under the 'Scheme of Financial Entitlement of Members of Rajya Sabha for Computer Equipment', where members of the Rajya Sabha, under the The Provision Of Computer Equipment (Members Of Rajya Sabha And Officers) Rules, 2008, get equipment to perform their duties better.

A meeting for the same was held on May 23.

What Is The Scheme

The computer equipment shall be made available to the Members through a scheme of financial entitlement.

The financial entitlement of a Member for purchasing computer equipment and software under the Scheme shall be as follows:

a) Rs 2,00,000/- if elected/nominated to Rajya Sabha for a term of more than three years.

b) Rs 1,50,000/- if elected/nominated to Rajya Sabha in a bye election on a casual vacancy for a term of three years

or less.

c) Additional Rs 1,00,000/- would be available to a Member after a period of three years of his / her term, subject to

the condition that the minimum period of term left is not less than six months

Rajya Sabha MPs are already getting facilities like a desktop, a laptop, a pen drive, a printer, a scanner, a UPS, and smart phone. Now, more latest gadgets have been added to this list:

Smart TVs and smart displays Smart projectors and portable projector screens Tablet computers and keyboards Smart speakers and wearables (such as smartwatches)

Ancillary items/necessary accessories to the IT equipment -

Anti-Virus Software Speakers Headphone Microphone WebCam Bluetooth Headset/AirPods

Members have to produce original bills of purchase to claim reimbursement.