2 Groups Clash Over Sale Of Controversial Books In Madhya Pradesh

A row over the sale of controversial books took a violent turn on Tuesday, plunging Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur into chaos.

Hindu organisations protested against the sale of a book allegedly containing derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, while the SC, ST, and OBC United Front also staged demonstrations. The situation escalated dramatically when a clash broke out between members of both sides, leading to chaos.

The dispute originated on Sunday during a social, educational, and political conference organised at Manas Bhavan by the Kushwaha Jan Jagruti Evam Vikas Samiti and the Samrat Ashok Kranti Sena. Book stalls were set up outside the venue, where titles like "Periyar's True Ramayana" and "Manu vs. Laden" were displayed, both viewed as controversial by several Hindu groups.

Eyewitnesses reported that two to three men suddenly entered into the hall and approached the stage, alleging objectionable content in the books. In the confrontation that followed, the men reportedly tore some books kept on display.

The situation spiraled when attendees at the event began beating the men. Videos from the scene showed the crowd chasing them inside and outside the premises, triggering outrage among Hindu groups.

By Tuesday, tensions had escalated further. Members from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu organisations converged at the Superintendent of Police office, many carrying sticks and hockey sticks. They raised angry slogans, demanded strict action, and recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the police office.

At the same time, members of the SC, ST, and OBC United Front were holding a separate demonstration at Ghantaghar Chowk.

The situation worsened when women members of Hindu organisations crossed paths with supporters of the SC-ST-OBC United Front. A heated argument quickly turned violent, with witnesses saying Hindu women activists attacked morcha workers with sticks.

Police personnel attempted to intervene, but the tension between the two groups persisted, creating panic in the area.

Vandana Ben, a member of the United Front, alleged that they were attacked without provocation. "When we were leaving after peacefully submitting a memorandum to the SC, ST, and OBC groups at Ghantaghar, Bajrang Dal goons suddenly attacked us with sticks and revolvers. They also raised slogans. If they are committing injustice against poor people, why is the government silent? The attack happened in front of the police, yet no action was taken," she said.

Ravita Hinduwadi claimed that Bajrang Dal members were targeted. "We had gone to submit a memorandum. Our brothers were attacked, we have the footage. Strict action must be taken against all the accused. Jabalpur is the cultural capital. If anyone harms our religion, we will come out on the streets."

Additional SP Ayush Gupta attempted to calm rising tempers. He said, "Two days ago, a programme was held at Manas Bhavan, where some controversial books were being sold. Members of a Hindu organisation went there, and a dispute broke out. They were assaulted, and an FIR was registered. Today, they came to submit a memorandum demanding arrests. The accused will be arrested soon."