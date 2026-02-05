Sleeper Cell Members Of Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's Outfit Arrested In Delhi

Two Khalistani terrorists have been arrested for writing slogans at two locations in the national capital, Delhi, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The two terrorists are reported to have worked under the guidance of the US-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and his 'Sikhs For Justice' outfit in India.

A close associate of Pannun, based in Canada, hired Baljinder and Rohit, alias Kirath, to carry out this operation. Baljinder drives an ambulance in Delhi, while Rohit is his partner.

The mastermind, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, had gone to Canada a few days before January 26 and was in direct contact with Pannun.

The two terrorists were offered Rs 2 lakh to write "Khalistan Zindabad" (long live Khalistan) in Delhi. The entire conspiracy was hatched from Canada, and the idea was to create unrest in the capital ahead of January 26.

The Delhi police have arrested the two terrorists, and the search is on for other close associates.

Weeks ago, on January 23, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pannun over alleged threats to create unrest in the capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Police sources said the action was initiated following a video circulated on social media, in which Pannun allegedly issued threats targeting Delhi around Republic Day. In the video, he claimed that pro-Khalistan posters had been pasted in areas such as Rohini and Dabri through so-called sleeper cells.

On-ground verification by the Special Cell at the locations mentioned found no such posters.