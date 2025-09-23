Anti-Terror Agency Files Case Against Khalistani Terrorist Over Threat Against PM Modi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a new case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani terrorist, for offering a reward to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on this year's Independence Day and "spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India", besides other charges.

According to the NIA's FIR, Pannun, who is the general counsel for the banned "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ) outfit, made the announcement during a "Meet the Press" event at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10.

In a video address from Washington, he declared a reward of Rs 11 crore to "Sikh soldiers" who would stop PM Modi from unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The FIR also notes that at the event, Pannun unveiled a map for a new Khalistan, which he said would include Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that the SFJ had formed a "Shaheed Jatha" to fight against India.

"By doing so, he has indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India," the FIR says.

Citing "credible information" and video retrieved from the SFJ's channel on X, it says Pannun announced a reward to prevent PM Modi from hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on August 15.

The FIR, filed recently under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has named "Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other unknown persons".

The case was registered following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.

In its order directing the NIA to probe the issue, the ministry said "Pannun, a designated terrorist and general counsel" of the SFJ, hosted a "Meet the Press" event at the Lahore Press Club on August 10, where he addressed journalists through a video link from Washington, "primarily focussing on the rejection of India's sovereignty over Punjab and the promotion of Khalistan".

In his address, Pannun offered Rs 11 crore to the "Sikh soldiers" who will stop PM Modi from hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on August 15, reads the order part of the agency's FIR.

During the press meet, Pannun also unveiled the SFJ's new "Delhi Banayga Khalistan" referendum map, which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into the "envisioned Khalistan", the FIR says.

The home ministry said "having regard to the gravity of the offence, its national and international ramifications and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency".

