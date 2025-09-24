India's Anti-Terror Move Over 'Rs 11 Crore' Khalistani Threat Against PM Modi

A case has been filed against US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his 'Sikhs For Justice' outfit in India for offering a reward of Rs 11 crore for stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on this Independence Day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the case based on a video in which Pannun openly challenged India's sovereignty. The announcement was made during the 'Meet the Press' event at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan on August 10. Pannu, the general counsel of SFJ, had addressed the event via video link from the US.

Pannun spewed venom against India in his address. He unveiled a map of so-called Khalistan that he said would include Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. "He has indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of India and spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India," according to the FIR.

The SFJ also claimed it formed a 'martyr's group' to fight against India, the FIR noted.

Considering this a serious crime, the government has handed over the case to the NIA, the country's premier anti-terror agency. The NIA case has been filed under BNS Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.

The ministry's directive to the NIA said that Pannun's address at Lahore Press Club on August 10 "primarily focussed on the rejection of India's sovereignty over Punjab and the promotion of Khalistan."

"Having regard to the gravity of the offence, its national and international ramifications and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency," said the order.