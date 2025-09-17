Advertisement

Khalistani Outfit Announces Siege On Indian Consulate in Vancouver

They also released a poster showing the new Indian High Commissioner, Dinish Patnaik, with a target on his face.

Read Time: 1 min
Ottawa:

As India and Canada resume diplomatic ties, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani outfit, has threatened to "siege" the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. The pro-Khalistan group said it will take over the Indian consulate on Thursday and asked Indians and Indo-Canadian people to avoid visiting there.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government, in an internal report, admitted to the presence of Khalistani terror groups on its soil.

Show full article

