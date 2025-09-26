Khalistani Terrorist Gets Bail In Canada, Then A Threat Against Ajit Doval

Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal has been released on bail within a week after his arrest in Canada. Right after walking out of the prison, he and his close aide, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issued threats aimed at National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. In a video accessed by NDTV, Gosal was seen walking out of the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre. Outside the prison, he declared he's now free and would support Pannun in his movement for so-called Khalistan.

"India, I'm out; to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan," Gosal said in the video.

Pannun's threats were aimed at India's NSA: "Ajit Doval, why don't you come to Canada, America or any European country and try to arrest or do any extradition. Doval, I am waiting for you."

Pannun, who heads the banned Sikhs For Justice outfit, was recently charged with challenging India's sovereignty, over a speech in which he had offered a Rs 11 crore reward to anyone who would stop the flag hoisting in Red Fort on Independence Day.

Gosal's Arrest

Gosal, the right-hand man of Pannun, had become the Canada organiser of the SFJ after the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023. He was among three Khalistani separatists arrested at a traffic stop in Ontario on September 19, alongside Jagdeep Singh from New York and Arman Singh from Toronto.

The three were charged with firearm offences and presented before the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on Monday.

The charges against them included careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon, among other offences, Canadian police told NDTV in a statement.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation, and prison sentences were possible once they faced formal charges, the police had said.

However, Gosal was granted bail yesterday (September 25).

This is not the first time he faced arrest in Canada, nor the first time his release was so prompt. He was arrested in November last year by Peel Regional Police over a violent altercation at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, and was immediately given bail.

India-Canada ties had soured in the past over Ottawa's permissive outlook towards the Khalistani separatists. The relations are now taking a new shape with the latest arrests hinting at a positive approach by the new Canadian regime.

However, the prompt bail in these cases raises doubts about the intention behind the arrests.