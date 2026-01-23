Case Against Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Over Republic Day Threats In Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over alleged threats to create unrest in the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Sections 196, 197, 152 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions relate to criminal conspiracy, acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, and other offences posing a threat to national security.

Police sources said the action was initiated following a video circulated on social media, in which Pannun allegedly issued threats targeting Delhi around Republic Day. In the video, he claimed that pro-Khalistan posters had been pasted in areas such as Rohini and Dabri through so-called sleeper cells.

However, after verification and searches at the locations mentioned, the Special Cell stated that no such posters have been found so far. Investigations are continuing to ascertain the origin of the video and the intent behind the claims made by the SFJ leader.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Thursday, India strongly condemned the trespassing of the Indian Embassy in Croatia and the vandalisation of the national flag by Khalistani activists. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the perpetrators of the incident should be identified and held accountable.

This incident marked the latest in a series of actions by Khalistani elements targeting Indian diplomatic missions abroad. While most such cases have previously been reported from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, the incident in Croatia has raised fresh concerns. The Indian Embassy in Zagreb was targeted just days ahead of the India-European Union Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

A video shared online by Pannun showed a Khalistani activist allegedly entering the embassy premises in Zagreb, removing the Indian national flag and replacing it with a Khalistan flag. The video suggested that the incident took place on January 22.

“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, by anti-India elements,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement that did not refer to Khalistani activists or Pannun.

In the video, Pannun claimed the act was carried out in the run-up to Republic Day and issued further provocative statements. He was seen speaking against a backdrop featuring images of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he alleged that New Delhi would be a 'target' on January 26.

India has repeatedly raised concerns with authorities in countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US regarding the activities of SFJ and Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist under Indian law. These activities include violent protests, vandalism of Indian missions abroad, and threats and intimidation directed at Indian diplomats.

