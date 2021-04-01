6 Newly Elected Members Of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Take Oath

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif congratulated the newly elected MLCs.

Six newly elected members of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh took oath in the state assembly on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLCs, Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, C Ramachandraiah, and Shaik Sabji.

While Karimunnisa, Duvvada Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, C Ramachandraiah were elected to the council by the members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, Shaik Sabji won the election from the Teachers' constituency of East and West Godavari districts.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif congratulated the newly elected MLCs and handed over the council rule book to them after administering the oath.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Amzad Basha and Dharmana Krishnadas and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.