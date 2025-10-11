Cops Receive Key Report On Zubeen Garg's Death Amid Poisoning Angle Probe

The Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg has received the viscera report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The Assamese icon had drowned while swimming during a yacht party in Singapore on September 19. The toxicology report is now expected to throw light on whether his death was due to poisoning.

The report has been sent to the panel of doctors at Guwahati Medical College that conducted the singer's postmortem, and the final report will soon be submitted to the court and shared with the family, Additional Director General of Police (CID) and SIT chief Munna Prashad Gupta told reporters.

He confirmed that seven people have been arrested so far and are currently in police custody. Notices have also been issued to several individuals in Singapore. One of them has already appeared before the SIT and recorded a statement, while others are expected to join the investigation soon.

Gupta further informed that the Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) has been sent to Singapore through the central government and is currently under consideration by the concerned authorities in that country. An MLAR is a formal request by a nation for assistance in a criminal investigation or legal proceeding in another country.

Evidence collection in Singapore will be conducted by Singaporean authorities as per international legal norms, the officer emphasized. Reiterating that all aspects of the case are being investigated, the ADGP said the SIT is hopeful of submitting the chargesheet within the stipulated legal timeframe.