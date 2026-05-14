SIR Announced For All Remaining States, Except J&K, Ladakh, Himachal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 states and 3 Union Territories.

The poll body said the Phase-III schedule has been prepared in line with the common field machinery engaged in the ongoing house listing work of the Census exercise.

With the latest announcement, the SIR exercise will now cover almost the entire country, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Election Commission stated that the schedule for these three States/Union Territories will be announced later after considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census and weather conditions in snow-bound and upper-reaches of the mountainous regions.

Massive Electoral Verification Exercise

As part of the large-scale voter verification drive, more than 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits to verify details of 36.73 crore electors during the Enumeration Phase.

Also read: SIR Impact: How Trinamool Performed In Seats With Highest Voter Deletions

The BLOs will be assisted by around 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties.

The Election Commission described the SIR as a "participative exercise" involving electors, political parties and election officials to ensure transparency and accuracy in electoral rolls.

The poll body has appealed to all political parties to appoint BLAs at every polling booth to ensure their active participation in the revision process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar appealed to voters to actively participate in the exercise.

"I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and fill their Enumeration Forms. SIR is being conducted to ensure that only eligible voters are included in the Electoral Roll and no ineligible names are included," the CEC said.

The poll body also shared details of the first two phases of the SIR exercise conducted in 13 states and Union Territories.

According to the ECI, nearly 59 crore electors were covered in the first two phases. More than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties participated in different stages of the electoral roll revision process.

States and UTs Covered in Phase-III

The third phase of the SIR exercise will be carried out in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, Nagaland and Tripura.

Per the schedule released by the Election Commission, house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur will be conducted from May 30, 2026, to June 28, 2026. In Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, the visits will take place from June 4 to July 3, 2026, while in Uttarakhand, the exercise will be conducted from June 8 to July 7, 2026.

For Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, BLOs will conduct house-to-house verification from June 15 to July 14, 2026. Telangana and Punjab will witness the exercise from June 25 to July 24, 2026. In Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the visits are scheduled from June 30 to July 29, 2026.

The exercise in Nagaland will be conducted from August 16 to September 14, 2026, while Tripura will have house-to-house visits from September 15 to October 14, 2026.