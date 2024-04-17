Silence, Footsteps And Then Gunfire: Behind The Scenes Of Maoist Encounter

As many as 29 Maoists were killed in the encounter.

A trudge through a dense jungle with footsteps being the only sound you hear, and then the silence is shattered by the piercing sound of gunshots.

A video shot by a security personnel shows a glimpse of what it took to carry out Chhattisgarh's biggest anti-Maoist operation, which left 29 rebels dead on Tuesday. The dead Maoists included a senior leader, Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

The gunfight took place around 2 pm in the Hapatola forest near Binagunda village in Kanker district and was carried out by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG). Three people were injured - two from the BSF and one from the DRG.

The minute-long video shows security personnel walking through the jungle when suddenly, 20 seconds in, one of them fires two shots from his rifle. Shouting is heard from various sides and the man shooting the video then warns personnel ahead of him to tread carefully and not rush ahead.

"Peeche se koi fire nahin karega bhai (no one should fire from behind)," he warns his fellow personnel and the video ends with him repeating the warning.

The team involved in the encounter was led by Laxman Kewat, a President's Award winner who has also been honoured with six other awards. Known as an encounter specialist, he has killed 44 Maoists so far.

'Planning Big Incident'

On Tuesday evening, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the operation was the "biggest-ever success" in the state's fight against Maoists.

"I congratulate everyone involved in the operation and salute their courage. Maoists don't believe in democracy and it is possible that they were looking to influence the elections. The place where the gunfight took place is near both the Bastar and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies, and Bastar will vote in the first phase on Friday... They were attempting to carry out a big incident and their plans have been foiled by the security forces," Mr Sai said.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has also called for, and taken a pledge for, a Maoist-free Bastar region. This operation is a big success towards ensuring peace. The government wishes to end the bloodshed and would like the Maoists to leave the path of violence, hold talks and join the path of development... The three injured personnel are out of danger and are undergoing treatment," he added.