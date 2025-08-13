2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Manpur-Mohla-Ambagarh Chowki district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place in a forest of the Madanwada area when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

After guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

