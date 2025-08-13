Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh

The encounter took place in a forest of the Madanwada area when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh
After guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot. (File)
Mohla (Chhattisgarh):

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Manpur-Mohla-Ambagarh Chowki district on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place in a forest of the Madanwada area when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

After guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that further details are awaited.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Naxalite Killed, Chattisgarh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com