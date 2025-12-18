Brother Turns 'Officer On Special Duty' To Save Sister's Marriage, Arrested

In a bizarre mix of family drama and political impersonation, the Civil Lines police in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur have arrested a man who posed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to threaten his own brother-in-law. The high-voltage bluff short-circuited within hours.

The accused, Akhilesh Singh (49), allegedly called Chintamani Panda, a resident of Khamtarai, on December 15, introducing himself as Ravi Mishra, OSD to the Chief Minister. The message was loud and clear and meant to sound powerful.

"Reconcile with your wife, or I will forward her application to senior officers and teach you a lesson," the caller warned.

For a man already separated from his wife due to a family dispute, the call sounded less like advice and more like an abuse of authority especially when it came wrapped in the Chief Minister's name.

Sensing something amiss, the complainant approached the Civil Lines police station. A case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation and impersonation.

What followed was swift police action. A joint team of the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and Civil Lines Police launched a technical probe. Within hours, cyber analysis of the threatening mobile number led investigators straight to Vishal Nagar, Telibandha.

There, the police found not an OSD, but Akhilesh Singh, armed with a smartphone and a family agenda.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that the complainant's wife is his adopted sister. His intention, he told police, was not political gain but domestic peace. By posing as the CM's OSD, he hoped to pressure his brother-in-law into reconciling with his sister and keeping her at home.

In short, he borrowed the Chief Minister's authority to play family counselor, an idea that backfired spectacularly.

Police arrested Akhilesh Singh and seized the mobile phone used to make the threatening call.