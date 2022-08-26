Officer On Yogi Adityanath's Duty Dies In Accident

Yogi Adityanath's office said the Chief Minister expressed condolences to bereaved family members. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Officer On Special Duty (OSD), Motilal Singh, lost his life while his wife is in critical condition and has been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences over the death of Motilal Singh of the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

"Maharaj Ji (Yogi Adityanath) has expressed condolences over the sad demise of Shri Motilal Singh Ji of Chief Minister's Camp Office, Gorakhpur in a road accident. Praying for peace to the departed soul, Maharaj Ji has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)