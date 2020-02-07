Officer On Special Duty To Manish Sisodia Arrested By CBI On Bribery Charge

he arrest comes two days before Delhi assembly elections.(Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case, officials said.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested in a late night operation for accepting a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST, they said. He was immediately take to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, the officials said.

Sources said there is no involvement of Manish Sisodia in the case.

Gopal Krishna Madhav was posted in Mr Sisodia's office in 2015, the officials said. The arrest comes two days before Delhi assembly elections.