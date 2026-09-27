Sikkim Village May Be Declared 'Uninhabitable' After Series Of Landslides

The state government is considering declaring Rimbi village in West Sikkim 'uninhabitable' after a series of landslides. As a result, residents of the village may have to be moved to a safer location.

At least 32 houses and 4 government quarters have been damaged in the landslides and flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rainfall.

The situation first emerged on August 13, when two houses were affected. A major spell of rainfall the following day caused extensive damage, affecting around 30 more houses. Several small, wooden and semi-pucca structures have been completely damaged, with household belongings also lost.

Sikkim Disaster Relief Commissioner Rinzing Chewang, who surveyed the affected village on September 25, said, "Rimbi may be uninhabitable after the recurring landslide from Singlitam. We have shifted affected residents to the Gram Prasasan Kendra, with 107 people currently accommodated at the relief camp. Nine houses in Singlitam have also been evacuated, with those residents shifted to a relief camp in Singlitam".

Declaring Rimbi as 'uninhabitable', Chewang said a multidisciplinary geological survey of the village will be conducted after the monsoon to study the causes of the landslide.

Families whose houses were completely damaged will receive Rs 1.3 lakh, while compensation for other damage will be provided as per norms.

Under the Sikkim Housing Scheme, families who have lost land will be provided land and a house, while those retaining land will be supported with housing construction.

The crisis has been building since August, as the steep slopes of Singlitam have continued to slide downhill, threatening settlements below. Even houses near Mit Khola, previously considered relatively safe, are now being affected by floodwaters carrying large quantities of mud and debris.

With hill slopes continuing to destabilise and rainfall showing little sign of easing, residents fear another spell of heavy rain could trigger further destruction.

In a statement, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the situation remained serious and that the safety and well-being of residents were the government's foremost priority.

Tamang said necessary directions had been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor affected areas and take all possible measures to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel)