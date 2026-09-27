Landslide-Hit Sikkim Village Likely To Be Declared "Uninhabitable"

At least 32 houses, four government quarters and several small, wooden and semi-pucca structures have been damaged due to flash floods and recurring landslides in Rimbi village in West Sikkim, which the state government is likely to declare 'uninhabitable'. An intense monsoon has triggered heavy rainfall and multiple landslides in the region, forcing locals to move to safer locations.

The crisis has been building since August this year, as the steep slopes of Singlitam have continued to slide downhill, threatening settlements below. Only two houses were affected on August 13, which increased to 30 the next day following a major spell of rainfall.

Even houses near Mit Khola in Sikkim, previously considered relatively safe, are now being affected by floodwaters carrying large quantities of mud and debris.

With hill slopes continuing to destabilise and rainfall showing little sign of easing, residents fear another spell of heavy rain could trigger further destruction.

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According to Sikkim Disaster Relief Commissioner Rinzing Chewang, who surveyed the affected village on September 25, "Rimbi may be uninhabitable after the recurring landslide from Singlitam. We have shifted affected residents to the Gram Prasasan Kendra, with 107 people currently accommodated at relief camps. Nine houses in Singlitam have also been evacuated, with those residents shifted to a relief camp in Singlitam".

He further said that Rimbi was no longer considered habitable, including areas with RCC structures, adding that "a geological survey will be conducted after the monsoon to study the landslide and its causes through a multidisciplinary assessment involving various departments".

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the situation remains serious and that the safety and well-being of residents were the government's foremost priority.

He said necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor affected areas and take all possible measures to ensure public safety.

"I understand the deep distress and uncertainty being faced by the residents," the Chief Minister said, extending his thoughts and prayers to families affected by the landslides.

State Government To Help People Rebuild Their Lives

The Sikkim government will provide Rs 1.3 lakh as compensation to the families whose houses were completely damaged in the flash floods and landslides. It will also compensate for other damages as per norms.

Furthermore, under the Sikkim Housing Scheme, families who have lost land will be provided land and a house, while those retaining land will be supported with housing construction.

(With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel)