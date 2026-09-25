Several Houses At Risk As Fresh Landslides Hit Sikkim's Rimbi Village

Rimbi village in West Sikkim is facing a growing disaster threat, with 32 houses and four government quarters at risk of being buried or submerged under massive quantities of mud, sand and debris brought down by recurring flash floods and landslides from the unstable Singlitam hillock above the village.

Intense and incessant rainfall over the past two days has triggered fresh flash floods and mudslides, damaging homes and cutting off road connectivity. The Rimbi-Yuksam and Rimbi-Khecheopalri roads remain closed as flooding and landslides continue to affect the area.

Recurring mudslides since September 12, carrying large boulders and debris, have hit Rimbi village and have been aggravated by the latest spell of heavy rainfall in the state.

The Yuksom Rimbi area received 224.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in the state.

Several families have already been forced to abandon their homes, with most now staying in relief camps set up by the Geyzing district administration or taking shelter with relatives. Residents of most of the 32 affected houses have been shifted to the Rimbi Panchayat Bhawan.

The crisis has been building since August, as the steep slopes of Singlitam have continued to slide downhill, threatening settlements below. Even houses near Mit Khola, previously considered relatively safe, are now being affected by floodwaters carrying large quantities of mud and debris.

The landslide has completely blocked the road connecting Rimbi and Khecheopalri under the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency, bringing traffic movement to a standstill. Two houses near the affected stretch have also been reported to be at risk as slope instability persists.

With rainfall continuing, residents remain apprehensive about further landslides, road blockages and damage to homes, farmland and vital infrastructure.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday expressed deep concern over the situation in Rimbi, in Gyalshing district, following severe landslides amid continuing heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the situation remained serious and that the safety and well-being of residents were the government's foremost priority.

Tamang said necessary directions had been issued to the concerned authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor affected areas and take all possible measures to ensure public safety.

"I understand the deep distress and uncertainty being faced by the residents," the Chief Minister said, extending his thoughts and prayers to families affected by the landslides.

He urged residents to remain vigilant during the torrential rain, follow official advisories and support one another.

"The government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people," he said.

The Geyzing district administration remains on high alert, monitoring the situation and providing relief to affected families. Authorities have previously evacuated vulnerable households and advised residents to stay away from active landslide zones, debris accumulation areas and streams during periods of heavy rainfall.

With hill slopes continuing to destabilise and rainfall showing little sign of easing, residents fear another spell of heavy rain could trigger further destruction.