Rapper UNB Attacked In Arunachal While Returning From Concert

Sikkim-based rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Monday near Tiwari Gaon when UNB and his team were returning to Roing after attending a festival in Anini, they said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke to his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, seeking immediate steps for the safety of the Sikkimese rapper.

"Just had a telephonic conversation with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu Ji, regarding the unfortunate incident involving our young artiste, Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, in Arunachal Pradesh. I expressed my concern over the incident and requested his personal intervention to ensure UNB's safety and well-being," the Sikkim Chief Minister said.

Khandu assured Tamang of prompt intervention and necessary action.

"I sincerely thank the chief minister for his prompt response and assurance. I am confident that the matter will be appropriately addressed and that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth," Tamang said.

Two vehicles allegedly followed the car of UNB and his team for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch. Eight to ten men allegedly vandalised UNB's vehicle with a rod and attacked him and his manager, police said.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face, besides swelling around one eye, they said, adding that the attackers fled after noticing a truck approaching the spot.

The incident was reported to Roing Police Station, with police attributing the delay in reporting to poor mobile connectivity in the area.

Following the complaint, Arunachal Pradesh Police has formed a special investigation team to probe the alleged attack on the rapper.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, a special team including DSP rank officers has been constituted to investigate the case.

The police have already identified two vehicles used in the attack, the SP informed.

Police said they were working to ascertain the motive behind the attack and establish the identity of the accused.

Police accompanied UNB to the reported site on Tuesday and are gathering evidence and information from available sources. The lack of eyewitnesses and poor network connectivity in the secluded area have posed challenges to the investigation.

UNB was the Day 1 headliner at the festival, held on September 19 and 20. According to his manager Deep Dhar, UNB and his team were travelling towards Roing at around 6 pm on Monday when two vehicles allegedly followed their car for nearly an hour before intercepting them.

Dhar alleged that the two vehicles - an Innova and a Bolero registered in Assam - had their number plates concealed with mud.

The attackers allegedly struck the vehicle with rods and targeted UNB and Dhar, while other members of the team were not assaulted, according to Dhar.



The attack has also brought attention to an alleged social-media dispute involving UNB and Arunachal Pradesh-based rapper Don Kam. According to police sources, UNB's statement mentions an ongoing "cold war" between the two rappers on social media and an attempted altercation during his previous visit to Arunachal Pradesh, police sources added.

The incident comes days after National Award-winning filmmaker from Meghalaya, Dominic Sangma, was allegedly assaulted near the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus at Jote, near Itanagar.

Sangma, who heads the institute's Department of Screenwriting, was allegedly attacked by two men on September 16 after he intervened when FTII students were allegedly being harassed.