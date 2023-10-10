Himanta Sarma Announces Support For Family Of Armyman Killed In Sikkim Flood

The Armyman was among 23 from the Army who went missing on October 4.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the residence of Armyman Mitu Kalita who died in the flash floods in Sikkim, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family.

Consoling the bereaved family, the chief minister said that Kalita's death was a tragic loss for Assam.

"My prayers for the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said.

Mr Sarma also announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family.

He assured the family that he would discuss with the Army the possibility of providing employment to at least one member, or any other possible support.

Kalita, a craftsman serving in the Army's technical department, was among the 23 soldiers who went missing on October 4 after the flash flood in the Teesta river. His body was found four days later.

He was stationed in Alipurduar in West Bengal, and had gone to neighbouring Sikkim on departmental orders.

Handloom and Textile Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro accompanied the chief minister during the visit to Kalita's residence.

