Key Bridge In Sikkim Washed Away As Heavy Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides

Torrential rainfall across Sikkim has caused widespread damage, washing away a bailey bridge over the Phee Khola stream in Mangan district, triggering floods and landslides in several parts of the state and disrupting road connectivity.

The bridge, which connected Phidang and Sankalang, was swept away late on Saturday night after continuous rainfall caused the Phee Khola to swell. The destruction of the bridge has effectively cut off the Dzongu constituency, affecting connectivity for more than seven Gram Panchayat units.

Panchayat member Sonam Lepcha said the bridge was washed away after the stream overflowed due to incessant rainfall.

Officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mangan and local Panchayat representatives, reached the site on Sunday to assess the extent of the damage. A detailed inspection is currently underway.

Heavy rainfall also caused extensive destruction in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee under the Tumin-Lingee constituency. Floodwaters washed away a bridge and damaged access routes connecting local communities, leaving several areas isolated.

The main roads in the Kaw area and the road linking Lingee to Payong have been blocked by landslides, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. The swollen river also swept away the area's primary drinking water pipeline and supply system, creating additional hardship for residents.

In the Teesta basin, rising river levels inundated portions of National Highway-10 near the Sikkim-North Bengal border, affecting vehicular traffic and causing further disruption.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, had issued an orange warning at 8:00 am on Sunday, forecasting light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of intense rain over the Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, Gyalshing, Soreng and Namchi districts.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and exercise caution due to the possibility of lightning, waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods and landslides.

Authorities said that, as of Sunday evening, no deaths had been reported from the affected areas. Officials continue to monitor the situation as persistent rainfall raises concerns over further damage across the state.