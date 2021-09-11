Sikkim Students Test Covid Positive, Schools, Colleges Shut Within Week Of Reopening

The schools and colleges in Sikkim were functioning with 50% staff (Representational)

Sikkim today shut down all schools and colleges in the state after cases of coronavirus were detected among students.

State Education Secretary GP Upadhyaya said that schools and colleges were opened across the state on September 6 and classes were being held for students of Classes 9 and above.

However, after some schools reported that at least five students tested positive for Covid, it was decided to shut down the educational institutions again till October 31, he said.

The schools and colleges were functioning with 50% staff, and students were attending classes after obtaining consent from their parents, Mr Upadhaya said.

Covid cases were reported from government schools in South Sikkim, East Sikkim, and West Sikkim, besides a private school in North Sikkim district, he said.

"The state government is very concerned that if the schools are not closed the chances of more cases are very high," he said.

All primary contacts of the infected students are being traced and more cases might emerge, he said.

"This is a state-wide trend and we do not want to compromise with the health of the students, which is why the state government has decided to close all schools and colleges," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)