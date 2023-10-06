26 Meghalaya Students Stranded In Sikkim Amid Flash Floods, Helpline Activated

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway in Sikkim.

At least 26 students from Meghalaya are stranded in Sikkim after the flash flood cut off roads and bridges in the Himalayan state, officials said on Friday. To help those stranded in Sikkim, the Meghalaya government activated a helpline: 1800 345 3644, they said.

"31 students from Meghalaya are studying in Sikkim. Five of them have returned on their own, while efforts are on to bring the remaining 26 back home," an official told PTI.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that those affected by the devastation in Sikkim can reach out to the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education's Additional Director A Ali and Deputy Director FB Ramsiej.

We have activated #Helpline 1800-345-3644 for students and citizens of Meghalaya in #Sikkim. For any emergencies and for coordination and redressal, our citizens can also reach out to the following officials—



1.Mrs A.Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education… pic.twitter.com/Rv7iMNJZot — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 6, 2023

At least 25 people have died and 143 are missing after a flash flood hit the Teesta River in the early hours of Wednesday. Search and rescue operations, led by the Army and NDRF, are continuing as several parts of the Himalayan state remain cut off.