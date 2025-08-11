Sikkim's Non-Working Mothers To Get Rs 40,000 A Year, Announces Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday kickstarted his mega outreach for women by distributing cheques of Rs 20,000 each to 32,000 non-working women, who are mothers, as part of a state-run scheme. The initiative was taken as Mr Tamang formally celebrated the first-ever Aama Samman Diwas, a day dedicated to honouring mothers for their sacrifices, strength, and contribution to the state.

The celebration took place at the Rangpo Playground, where thousands of people, including mothers from across Sikkim, gathered to witness the occasion.

Under the newly-launched initiative, all non-working women will receive a grant of Rs 40,000 every year. The amount will be given in two phases - Rs 20,000 in the first phase and another Rs 20,000 in the second phase. Along with the financial assistance, each mother will also receive a hot water bottle.

The government will spend a total of Rs 128 crore for the program.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister described the decision to start Aama Samman Diwas as both "personal and political". He said mothers had always played a key role in the social and political life of Sikkim, especially during difficult times.

"Mothers have stood shoulder to shoulder with revolutionary comrades, sharing the same struggles and sacrifices," he said, adding that the journey of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party mirrored the courage and determination of mothers across the state.

According to the Chief Minister, August 10 is a day close to him as it marks Jan Unmukti Diwas - the day he was released from what he called "unjust imprisonment." Recalling that period, he said that when he was in jail, it was often mothers who came to visit him - sometimes to scold him, sometimes to give advice, and often to give him courage to keep fighting.

"Their words kept the revolutionary spirit alive in me," he said.