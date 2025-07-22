Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

F-35B Fighter Leaves Kerala Airport After Being Stranded For 5 Weeks

Read Time: 1 min
Share
F-35B Fighter Leaves Kerala Airport After Being Stranded For 5 Weeks
Thiruvananthapuram:

The British Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jet, which had been stranded in Kerala for five weeks, flew out of the Thiruvananthapuram airport this morning. The stealth jet had been grounded after a hydraulic failure forced it to make an emergency landing on June 14 while flying from the UK to Australia.

A Royal Navy team had arrived from the UK to repair the grounded fighter. It was given a green signal yesterday allowing it return to the skies.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
F-35 Stranded, Kerala News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com