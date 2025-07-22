F-35B Fighter Leaves Kerala Airport After Being Stranded For 5 Weeks

The British Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jet, which had been stranded in Kerala for five weeks, flew out of the Thiruvananthapuram airport this morning. The stealth jet had been grounded after a hydraulic failure forced it to make an emergency landing on June 14 while flying from the UK to Australia.

A Royal Navy team had arrived from the UK to repair the grounded fighter. It was given a green signal yesterday allowing it return to the skies.