24 Experts Arrive In Kerala To Repair Stranded British F-35B Fighter Jet

A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft landed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday with a team of 24 people from the United Kingdom to inspect the British F-35B fighter jet that remained grounded for three weeks following an emergency landing last month.

The 24-person team included 14 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force and 10 crew members. The visiting team will assess the condition of the stranded jet to determine whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: A team of technical experts on board the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas, arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the F-35 fighter jet.



The F-35 jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram… pic.twitter.com/KEbM1BSRdE — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

The Airbus A400M Atlas is set to fly back around 3:30 pm (local time), but British experts will stay back in Kerala for the inspection and repair of the F-35B fighter jet, sources told NDTV.

The development indicates that Britain hasn't yet planned to airlift the F-35 out of India. The A400, which is bigger than the C-130 Hercules but smaller than the C-17 Globemaster, would not be able to carry it even if it were disassembled.

To fly it out in an aircraft, Britain will need to send in the C-17. Sources said that UK experts may try to repair the hydraulics of the F-35B fighter jet and try to fly it back.

The development came after UK authorities accepted the offer of space in a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the Royal Navy fighter jet stranded in Thiruvananthapuram.

"A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion," a British High Commission Spokesperson said on Sunday.

The statement further said that following the standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved after the arrival of UK engineers.

"The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," the statement added.

The High Commissioner thanked India for its support to the UK in this matter.

"The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams."

Since its unscheduled landing nearly three weeks ago, the presence of the advanced stealth fighter has generated considerable public curiosity and turned into a quirky marketing trend in the state.

The Kerala Tourism Department was the first to share an image of the aircraft on social media with a humorous caption, and this was quickly followed by similar posts from Milma (Kerala's dairy cooperative), the Kerala Police, the State AIDS Control Society, and several private organisations.