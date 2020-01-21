Rajasthan Woman Quits Dubai Job To Contest Panchayat Elections

Sunita is contesting Rajatshan panchayat polls in the Nangal village in Sikar district.

Leaving behind a well-paying job, her husband and a comfortable life in Dubai that she built over 10 years, Sunita has returned to India. Her goal: Contest the panchayat elections in her home state, Rajasthan this month.

She is contesting local polls in the Nangal village, where her in-laws live, in Sikar district. She says she wants to work for round-the-clock electricity and water supply and create ample employment opportunities for women. Quality education for girls also figures on her to-do list.

None of her family members, either from her parents' or in-laws' side are in politics.

In Dubai, where her husband still works, Sunita worked with a shipping company.

"While working in Dubai, I saw that people work hard to grow their country. Hence, I am here to work for my area," she said.

The local polls are being held in four phases in Rajasthan. While the first phase was on January 18, the second phase will take place on January 22, in which Sunita is contesting.