Emirates Flight Returns To Thiruvananthapuram As Drone Strike Shuts Dubai Airport

An Emirates Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai flight had to turn back midway following the closure of Dubai International Airport and has landed back at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, said an airport official.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport, authorities said on Monday, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continue to impact the region.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Flights at DXB are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.



Please contact your airlines for the latest flight updates.



Further updates will be shared as they become available. — DXB (@DXB) March 16, 2026

Authorities also said a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing minimal damage.

Gulf states have been hit by waves of missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with the United Arab Emirates reporting interception of over 1,500 drones so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, on March 14, a fire broke out in Fujairah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle by air defence systems.

The incident comes at a time when Iran has fired more than 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates since the start of the ongoing Middle East conflict, making the UAE the most targeted country, according to officials. The barrage has disrupted travel in the Gulf financial hub, although air defence systems have intercepted most of the projectiles.

Iran has targeted both US assets and civilian sites, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf, after US-Israeli strikes hit its leadership.