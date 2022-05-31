Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Rites Today: 10 Points

The family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, took his body home from the Mansa Civil Hospital this morning for the last rites.

Sources say, according to the post-mortem investigation conducted by a team of five doctors at the Mansa Civil hospital, over two dozen bullets were pumped into popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the decision.

The downsizing of the security cover has now sparked a huge political controversy, with Opposition parties accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of endangering VIPs'. The singer was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

Facing the flak, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of Moose Wala

The Delhi Police has begun questioning jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder, is a close aide of Bishnoi.

A key suspect was yesterday detained from Uttarakhand's Dehradun in a joint operation by the state police and their Punjab counterparts. Five other people were detained along with the main suspect.

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry, and

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh said he was following him in a car with two armed personnel when the accused rained bullets on the 28-year-old singer and his two friends. He alleged that several gangsters had threatened him over the phone.