Late Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Will Be On A "World Tour" In 2026, Says His Instagram. But How?

Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in 2022, is returning for a world tour next year. This will be made possible through the 'Signed To God World Tour 2026', which will be a first-of-its kind hologram tour that will help fans virtually meet the late musician. The tour will cover stops across Punjab, Toronto, London to Los Angeles.

The announcement video of the world tour, organised by Platinum Events, was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala's official Instagram page which is now managed by his family.

The post, shared on Tuesday, was simply captioned, "2026".

According to the world tour's official website, Sidhu Moose Wala wasn't just an artist, he was a movement. The singer-rapper still enjoys a massive following in India and abroad with songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295.

"This first-ever hologram tour is a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion. Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence - not as a memory, but as reality.

"Every show features 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects - creating a concert that's unforgettable, immersive, and deeply emotional. From Punjab to Toronto, London to LA - this is a journey through history. A tribute to a legend. A celebration of a soul who broke boundaries in life and continues to ride beyond it," the website stated.

Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Siddhu, was shot dead while driving in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022, a day after the newly formed Bhagwant Mann government scaled down his security.

His family released three new songs of the singer -- 0008, Neal, and Take Notes -- on his 32nd birth anniversary on June 11, 2025.