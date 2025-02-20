Sidhu Moose Wala's Mother Gets A Tattoo To Honour Late Son

Charan Kaur, the mother of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has got her son's date of birth inked on her arm. The tattoo also includes the birth date of her second son, who was born last year.

The video, shared by tattoo artist Sonu Tattooz, shows him meticulously inking the design on Ms Kaur's arm. It then shows the moment he wipes the tattoo to reveal the final artwork.

The tattoo features the name "Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu" in Punjabi at the top, referring to Sidhu's real name, with the birthdates of both her sons below.

This heartfelt tattoo is a tribute to her late son, Sidhu Moose Wala, and her second child.

The emotional gesture deeply moved Sidhu Moose Wala's fans, who flooded social media with heartfelt messages. Many praised his parents for keeping his memory alive, expressing love and admiration for their strength and admiration.

Earlier, Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, had a tattoo of 'The Last Ride' singer's face along with the words 'Shubh Sarwan Putt' (which translates to 'obedient son') written in Punjabi.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents were blessed with a son nearly two years after the Punjabi singer's tragic murder.

Their second son was conceived through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique. Balkaur Singh shared a photo of his newborn baby alongside a portrait of Sidhu. The baby turns a year old this March.

In the caption, he wrote: "With the blessings of millions who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has gifted us Shubh's younger brother. With Waheguru's grace, our family is healthy and grateful to all well-wishers for their immense love."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead while driving in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022, a day after the newly formed Bhagwant Mann government scaled down his security. This year will mark his third death anniversary.