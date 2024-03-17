Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome Son, Father Balkaur Singh Shares Photo

Sidhu Moose Wala's father shared a photo with his newborn and a portrait of the singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents have been blessed with a son, nearly two years after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. Making the announcement on Instagram, his father Balkaur Singh, 60, said the family is healthy. He also shared a photo with his newborn and a portrait of the singer.

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our group. With the blessings of Wahe Guru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," the caption read.

The singer's mother, Charan Kaur, had conceived through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, her brother-in-law Chamkaur Singh had said earlier this year.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

He and two of his friends were driving to a village in Punjab when their SUV was sprayed with bullets. Moose Wala, then the only child of his parents, was found slumped on his seat, bleeding profusely. He was declared dead when he was taken to a hospital.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a wanted criminal, had claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.