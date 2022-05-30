Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Claimed By Gangster In Facebook Post

Punjab police said that the attack seemed to be due to a gang-war.

A Canada based gangster has claimed responsibility for the gruesome killing of singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, according to Facebook posts circulating on social media and being claimed as made on behalf of wanted criminal Goldy Brar. In the post, Brar claims the singer's name came up in the murder investigation of an Akali leader but no action was taken against him.

"I, along with Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi group, take responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. His name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar and despite this, the police did nothing," the Facebook post written in Punjabi and attributed to him, says.

Vicky Middukhera was a Youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021.