Sidhu Moose Wala Firing Updates: Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Mansa

Popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday. The Punjabi singer was on way to his village in Mansa when unidentified gunmen sprayed his SUV with bullets. He dead later at a hospital.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Here are the Updates on the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 29, 2022 19:02 (IST) Sidhu Moose Wala Updates: Congress On Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.



Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.



We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r - Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022