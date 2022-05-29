Sidhu Moose Wala Firing Updates: Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Mansa

Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover was withdrawn by Punjab government yesterday.

Sidhu Moose Wala Firing Updates: Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Mansa
New Delhi:

Popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday. The Punjabi singer was on way to his village in Mansa when unidentified gunmen sprayed his SUV with bullets. He dead later at a hospital.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Here are the Updates on the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
May 29, 2022 19:02 (IST)
Sidhu Moose Wala Updates: Congress On Sidhu Moose Wala's Death
May 29, 2022 18:59 (IST)
Sidhu Moose Wala Updates

Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead in Mansa district today. Two other people were injured in the firing. The incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Mr Moose Wala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. The attack took place when Mr Moose Wala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.

.