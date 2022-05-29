Sidhu Moose Wala Firing Updates: Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Mansa

Popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday. The Punjabi singer was on way to his village in Mansa when unidentified gunmen sprayed his SUV with bullets. He dead later at a hospital.
The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.
Here are the Updates on the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala:
The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.- Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022
Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.
We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r
Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead in Mansa district today. Two other people were injured in the firing. The incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Mr Moose Wala.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. The attack took place when Mr Moose Wala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.