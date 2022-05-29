'Nobody Will Be Spared, Stay Calm': Bhagwant Mann After Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today in Punjab's Mansa

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that those involved in the attack on singer Sidhu Moose Wala won't be spared. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also urged everyone to remain calm.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mr Mann posted on Twitter.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today in Punjab's Mansa, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Yesterday, Bhagwant Mann government withdrew the security of 424 people as a part of their exercise to crack down on VIP culture.