Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: Leaders, Fans Give Condolences

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who contested the state elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in the state's Mansa district today. His police security was withdrawn yesterday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was driving with two of his friends to their village in Mansa when the attack took place.

Leaders and fans of the Sidhu Moose Wala gave their condolences on social media.

These VIPs who lost security cover in Punjab along with Sidhu Moose Wala also include retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn.

