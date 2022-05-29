Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: Leaders, Fans Give Condolences

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who contested the state elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in the state's Mansa district today. His police security was withdrawn yesterday.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was driving with two of his friends to their village in Mansa when the attack took place.

Leaders and fans of the Sidhu Moose Wala gave their condolences on social media.

Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala.



Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse.



My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world. https://t.co/Oi3eHSiJSf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 29, 2022

Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday @AAPPunjab Govt removed security of social celebrities & today famous #PunjabiSinger@INCPunjab leader #SidhuMoosewala shot at by unknowns at Mansa.@ANI@TimesNow@republic@thetribunechdpic.twitter.com/UAtGrjPqJ9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

Punjabi singer & Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead.



Two days ago, Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann withdrew security given to him. Their attempt to score political brownie points has cost a life today.#SidhuMoosewala — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Absolutely shocking! New AAP government of Punjab's first thoughtless decision of security withdrawal. Security cover shouldn't be political decisions but based on threat perception assessment by the concerned police. Om Shanti. #sidhumoosewala — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 29, 2022

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.



Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking.

AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann@AAPPunjab — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) May 29, 2022

These VIPs who lost security cover in Punjab along with Sidhu Moose Wala also include retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn.