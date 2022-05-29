Security For Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Withdrawn Day Before He's Shot Dead

Sidhu Moose wala was popular in the rural belts of Punjab

The security cover of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district, was withdrawn yesterday.

Moosewala, who was popular in the rural belts of the state, was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover yesterday as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

These VIPs also included retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn.

Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.