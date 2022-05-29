Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead, Day After Security Withdrawn

The attack took place when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving to his village Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead in Mansa district today. Two other people were injured in the firing. The incident took place a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Mr Moose Wala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. The attack took place when Mr Moose Wala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab.

The singer had joined Congress in December last year. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Sidhu Moose Wala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.