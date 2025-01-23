In Death Threat To Rajpal Yadav, Sidhu Moosewala's Funeral Photos

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma was sent a death threat via an email, allegedly originating from Pakistan. This comes after actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D' Souza and actor Sugandha Mishra also received similar threats by mail.

"We are monitoring your recent activities...This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you..." the email, sent to Rajpal Yadav read. Mr Yadav was told he should forward this message to Kapil Sharma and they were "preparing a threat for Kapil Sharma, his family, colleagues and relatives."

Mr Yadav reportedly received this email on December 14 last year and he filed a complaint with the cops three days later since it was lying in his mail's spam box. Mr Yadav was also sent pictures from Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's funeral in the email.

Mr Sharma was the latest celebrity to receive the threat and filed a complaint at the Amboli police station against an unknown person under relevant sections of the penal code. The police have started the investigation.

As per the police, a reply from the celebrities was demanded within 8 hours otherwise, they have to face "consequences on personal and professional fronts."

Rajpal Yadav told NDTV, "I have filed a complaint with Amboli Police and cyber crime department. After that, I haven't discussed it with anyone. I am an artist and I want to entertain the audience with my performances. The agencies can update on these matters."

The threat to top celebrities comes amid a brutal attack on actor Saif Ali Khan who was stabbed six times when he tried to confront the attacker who broke into his house in Mumbai's upscale locality Bandra. The actor managed to confine the intruder to a room, but he escaped through the air-conditioning duct which he had used to gain access to the actor's home.

The actor was discharged from the hospital after six days and suffered grave injuries.

A few months ago shots were fired at actor Salman Khan's apartment in Bandra and now bullet-proof windows are being installed in his apartment. The actor has received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the past, which also claimed responsibility for the murder of politician Baba Siddique.