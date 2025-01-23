Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, 2 Other Celebs Get Death Threats, Case Filed

Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan, said police. Kapil Sharma joined the bandwagon of celebrities like Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza who have also received threat mails in recent time.

An FIR has been registered with Amboli Police against an unknown person under section 351(3) of BNS. Police have started the investigation.

As per the police, the threat email was sent from Pakistan.

The email reads, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

The sender signed off as 'BISHNU'.

As per police, a reply from the celebrities was demanded within 8 hours else, they have to face consequences on personal and professional fronts.

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently registered a complaint with the police. Prior to him, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza had also filed complaints at the police station after receiving the same mail. Rajpal Yadav received the mail on December 14 last year. He filed the complaint with police on December 17. The mail was lying in Rajpal Yadav's spam box of mails.

Mumbai Police have been probing into the complaints with utmost urgency as celebrities are being targeted one after another.

Politician Baba Siddique was shot dead near his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai in October last year.

The responsibility for the murder was claimed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Salman Khan, on his part, stepped up his security, even installing bullet-proof windows on his balcony.

Last week, an intruder attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday. The actor was stabbed six times and had grave injuries.

As per reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound.

After being treated at the Lilavati Hospital, Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday evening (January 21). He waved at fans and the paparazzi stationed at his home. The actor also met auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took him to hospital after he was stabbed on Wednesday night.