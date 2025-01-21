Government May Gain Control Over Pataudi Family's Rs 15,000 Crore Property In Bhopal

The historical properties of the Pataudi family estimated to be worth Rs 15,000 crore and linked to the family of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, are one step closer to being taken under government control.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in a significant ruling, lifted the stay imposed on these properties in 2015, potentially paving the way for their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Prominent properties under scrutiny include the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood, along with Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.

Justice Vivek Agarwal, while delivering the order, said a statutory remedy exists under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, and directed the parties concerned to file a representation within 30 days.

"If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits," the court said.

The Enemy Property Act allows the central government to claim properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan post-Partition.

Bhopal's last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, had three daughters. His eldest, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950. The second daughter, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India, married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and became the legal heir.

Sajida's grandson, Saif Ali Khan, inherited a share of the properties. However, Abida Sultan's migration became the focal point for the government's claim to the properties as "enemy property."

In 2019, the court recognized Sajida Sultan as the legal heir, but the recent ruling rekindled the family's property dispute.

Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh announced plans to examine the ownership records of these properties over the last 72 years. He said individuals staying on these lands may be treated as tenants under the state's leasing laws.

The potential government takeover has left 1.5 lakh residents in a state of anxiety. Many fear eviction as the government pushes forward with plans to conduct surveys and determine ownership.

"The stay has been lifted, but merging these properties under the Enemy Property Act is complicated. The Pataudi family still has a chance to appeal," Sumer Khan, a resident, said.

Chand Mian, another resident, expressed concern. "We pay taxes, but there's no registry for our homes. The Nawab's leases should still stand."

Naseem Khan, who lives in the area, also said, "The government is claiming these properties, but many have been sold or leased over the years. This issue is far from straightforward."

The situation is complex, and with legal avenues still open for the family, the fate of these historical properties hangs in the balance.