Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Expecting Their Second Child In March

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother conceived through the IVF technique (File)

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents are expecting to welcome their second child in March.

The singer's mother, Charan Kaur, conceived through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, her brother-in-law Chamkaur Singh said.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. He was among the 424 people whose security was scaled back by the Bhagwant Mann government as part of its efforts to curb VIP culture in the state just days ahead of the murder.

Moose Wala and two of his friends were driving to the village of Jawahar Ke in Punjab when they were attacked. Their SUV was sprayed with bullets, and Moose Wala, his parents' only child, was found slumped on his seat, bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.