Siblings Die By Suicide In Gujarat Months After Family's Death

According to cops, four members of the Moradiya family committed suicide in Surat. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman and her younger brother allegedly committed suicide by consuming disinfectant at their house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district just a couple of months after their parents and two siblings killed themselves, police said on Saturday.

Rishita Moradiya and her brother Parth, 21, consumed phenyl at their house around 3.30 pm on Friday, and died on the way to a hospital in Sihor, sub-inspector DV Dangar of Songadh police station in Sihor taluka said.

According to the police, four members of the Moradiya family committed suicide in Surat city in June, and Rishita and Parth were away at the time.

On June 8, diamond worker Vinubhai Moradiya, 55, his wife Shardaben, daughter Sainita, 19, and son Krish, 17, died after consuming a poisonous substance at their home in Surat.

The brother-sister duo had told their relatives that they were unable to overcome the grief of losing their parents and siblings, and would kill themselves, the official said.

Since their parents' death, the siblings lived with their relatives in Surat, but they returned to their native village Padapan in Sihor taluka three days ago, she said.

The siblings were unable to bear the trauma of losing four members of their family and used to talk about killing themselves, the official said.

Earlier, Rishita had attempted suicide by consuming phenyl two days after the deaths in the family, but she was shifted to a hospital and managed to survive the bid, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)