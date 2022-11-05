Shweta Bachchan Reveals She Worked As Kindergarten Teacher For Rs 3,000 A Month

Shweta Bachchan admitted that her relationship with money has been "really bad".

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan recently opened up about the different phases of their lives and their relationship with money on Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya'. In the latest episode, which dropped on Saturday, the trio discussed everything from Jaya and Shweta's first salary to how Navya, and not her brother Agastya Nanda, "manages money" at home.

During their chat, Shweta Bachchan, who is now an established columnist, author and entrepreneur, also revealed an interesting story from her initial days in Delhi after marriage. She spoke about the time when she shifted to the national capital post-marriage to Nikhil Nanda and how difficult it was to managing own expenses being an assistant teacher at a kindergarten, where she earned around Rs 3,000 a month.

In the podcast, the 48-year-old blamed her mother Jaya Bachchan for not "educating" her about finances from a young age. She revealed that she used to borrow money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan during her college and school days. She admitted that her relationship with money has been "really bad".

"I was borrowing money (from Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also... for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can't live without... I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3000 a month. I put it in a bank..." she said.

Further, Shweta stated that it was her daughter Navya who managed the daily expenses and maintained a Microsoft Excel sheet of their finances.

"I don't handle the finances of my business (even now). But I do understand (the financial side). I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware. Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses). Even I look at it (the family's finances listed on Excel sheet)... my ignorance in all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)... it's something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous," she added.

Meanwhile sharing a snippet of the latest episode - based on financial independence - on Instagram, Navya wrote, "Dealing with money is hard, and if you feel that way you're not the only one. To know more, check out the latest episode - Girls just wanna have funds..."

The 25-year-old brought together three generations of Bachchan women - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and herself - to talk about dating, parenting, career choices and more on her podcast, which is already a hit on the internet and garnering a lot of praise.