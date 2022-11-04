Navya Nanda To NDTV On Jaya Bachchan's Comment About Relationships And Dating Advice

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Nanda, during a recent interaction with NDTV's Arun Singh, opened up about her podcast What The Hell Navya and she also talked about her family. She also reacted to her grandmother Jaya Bachchan's recent comment on her podcast, where the veteran actress said, "I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem." Navya told NDTV that "the conversation was easy and we never felt out of our comfort zone." When asked if she expected the fuss that Jaya Bachchan's statement created in the media," Navy said, "I think the whole point of this podcast was to create a safe space for women and I think we were able to do that, I felt confident enough and comfortable enough to talk to them about anything like relationships, friendships."

Navya added during the interaction, "We have got an episode about where we talk about women health and hygiene, so, I think when you create the environment, which I personally feel is important for us as woman in India to be in a place you don't feel uncomfortable of these things so that podcast show was very comfortable. Conversation was easy and I stepped outside my comfort zone."

She added, "I think when you are putting yourself out there, whether it be podcast or work and all of us are on social media so everybody is watching you, I think that when you are putting yourself out there, you have to understand that something that you are sharing with the world, your opinions, people may agree, people may disagree, but I think that the purity and motivation behind this podcast have really nice fun intelligent conversations and I think we were able to do that. I am grateful for all the love and support that we have received for the episode, for the show so far and I think that's pretty much what we are looking for."

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

Jaya Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka. Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.