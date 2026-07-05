"Shut Down IT Cell Or We Will": Akal Takht's 10-Day Warning To Bhagwant Mann

The simmering confrontation between the Akal Takht and the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government took a dramatic turn on Saturday as Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of orchestrating a campaign to malign Sikh institutions through social media. He also warned that the Panth would "shut down" the alleged centres behind it unless the government took action within 10 days.

The warning was issued while Gargaj was addressing a Panthic congregation convened by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The gathering, attended by Sikh religious bodies and Panthic organisations, was held amid the ongoing row over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and resolutions passed by the Akal Takht.

In a strongly worded address, the Jathedar alleged that two centres, one in Mohali and another in Chandigarh, were being used to run an organised social media campaign against Akal Takht Sahib and other revered Sikh institutions.

He further claimed that people "from Delhi" were operating from these locations and were systematically creating a negative narrative against Sikh religious bodies.

"We have repeatedly brought this issue to the government's notice. We are giving the Punjab government 10 days to stop the people allegedly hired by it who are writing against Sri Akal Takht Sahib. If no action is taken, the Panth will march to these centres and ensure that these operations are shut down," the Jathedar said.

Although he did not furnish evidence to substantiate the allegations, the statement marks the sharpest warning yet from the Akal Takht amid its widening confrontation with the AAP government.

AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu said, "We don't have any such centre or an IT Cell which was referred to by the Akal Takht Jathedar".

The latest ultimatum comes days after the Akal Takht escalated its criticism of the Mann government over the controversy involving the Chief Minister, with Panthic organisations rallying behind the authority of the Sikh temporal seat.

Saturday's congregation also passed a Gurmata reaffirming the supremacy of the Akal Takht and resolved to organise similar Panthic gatherings across Punjab to mobilise support on issues concerning the Sikh community.

Rejecting the allegations, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu denied that the party operated any such facilities. "We don't run any such IT cell or centres referred to by the Jathedar," Pannu said.

The exchange has added a fresh political dimension to the dispute, with both sides hardening their positions.

With the Akal Takht now setting a deadline and warning of direct action if its demands are ignored, the stand-off between Punjab's highest Sikh temporal authority and the Mann-led government appears set to intensify in the coming days, carrying significant political as well as religious implications in the state where elections are due next year.