On Camera, Punjab Man Visiting In-Laws To Reconcile With Wife Set On Fire By Brother-In-Law

A man who had gone to persuade his estranged wife to return home was allegedly set on fire by his brother-in-law in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, resulting in his death.

A woman who rushed to save him also suffered severe burn injuries and later died during treatment.

The victims have been identified as Lovepreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur.

According to the report, Lovepreet Singh on June 13 had gone to his in-laws' house to persuade his wife, Sandeep Kaur, to return home after she had reportedly gone to stay with her family following a disagreement.

During the visit, his brother-in-law, identified as Sajan Singh, allegedly poured an inflammable substance on Lovepreet and set him ablaze.

Gurjit Kaur, Sajan Singh's sister-in-law, rushed to rescue Lovepreet but also sustained severe burn injuries in the incident. Both victims later died because of their injuries during treatment.

Sajan Singh also suffered burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online. The video shows a man suddenly setting another man on fire, following which the victim is seen running around in an attempt to douse the flames.

A woman, believed to be Gurjit Kaur, is also caught in the flames. Seconds later, a third man, who had been standing behind the woman, is seen attempting to help her. The footage further shows the fire spreading rapidly, with both Lovepreet and Gurjit running in panic after being engulfed in flames.

The police have registered a case against Sajan Singh in connection with the incident.